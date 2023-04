ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Thousands of runners hit the streets Sunday morning for the annual St. Luke's Half Marathon and companion 5K.

Carly Shea, of Lewisburg, was the women's winner of the half marathon. It's the fifth time the 44-year-old has won the 13.1-mile race.

The men's winner was 25-year-old Corey Mullins of Bethlehem. It's the first time he's won.

The half-marathon and 5K both started and ended in Allentown.