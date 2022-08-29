BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A threat has Lehigh University on high alert on Monday.

University police were notified Sunday night of a specific threat made by a former student towards a group of current students, the school said in an alert just before 11 a.m. Monday.

The student, Muhamad Diop, was in New York City, but after further investigation, authorities aren't sure where he is, the university said.

There is no evidence Diop is in the Bethlehem area, but the school is increasing police and security presence on campus, and all buildings are accessible only by card swipe.

Any suspicious activity should be reported to Leigh University police by calling 610-758-4200.

The school is also activing a hotline for general inquiries related to the investigation. Further updates will be posted online.

Police from the university, Bethlehem and New York City, as well as the FBI and U.S. Marshals, are involved in the investigation.