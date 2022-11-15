N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Another day, another threat at a school in Lehigh County.

Lehigh Career & Technical Institute was locked down Tuesday morning after receiving reports of an alleged threat directed at the North Whitehall school, LCTI said on its website.

The threat was reported around 8:30 a.m., prompting the lockdown, which was lifted shortly after 10 a.m.

It's the third school day in a row that a threat has interrupted the day. Separate bomb threats closed LCTI on Friday and Monday.

State police were already on campus Tuesday as an added precaution due to the previous incidents. They are investigating the threats.