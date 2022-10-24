BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A high school in Bethlehem was evacuated Monday morning while police investigated a threat.

An anonymous threat involving the Lehigh Valley Charter Arts High School was reported shortly after 8 a.m., said Bethlehem police.

School administrators decided to evacuate the building, in the city's south side, while police investigated.

Police determined the threat was not credible, and students and staff returned to the building, officials said.

Classes had resumed by 10 a.m.

Police are still investigating who made the threat.