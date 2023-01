BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Crowds gathered in Bethlehem on Sunday to celebrate Three Kings Day.

ArtsQuest held the event for the 11th year at SteelStacks.

The celebration included a live reading of "The Three Kings" in both Spanish and English.

Einstein the camel also stopped by.

Three Kings Day, also known as the Epiphany, is a Christian feast day marking the end of the "12 Days of Christmas." Those 12 days commemorate the journey of the Three Wise Men.