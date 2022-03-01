EASTON, Pa. - Businesses are flocking to Easton, as development projects are bringing more residents to the city. The Seville just opened, and the Confluence, Commodore and Marquis are among the several others in the works.
More than 1,000 apartments are currently being constructed, meaning there's going to be a lot more foot traffic downtown. New businesses, and businesses that are expanding, are taking advantage of that influx of people.
"We cycle through 33 different salads," said Zeke Zekler, the owner of Zekraft - Curators of Taste. "All of the protein is in the jar."
Zelker says he first opened Zekraft - Curators of Tast in Bethlehem to be in the center of the Lehigh Valley, since it offers meal deliveries within 25 miles.
But picking Easton as its second location was a no-brainer.
"One reason I love Easton is their cultural community there," said Zelker. "It's a very arts-based, very food-based economy."
The goal is to open at the Silk Mill in May.
Zelker lives in Easton, and so does Terry Wallace, who owns Alynus Inc. and Venture X.
"My focus is on bringing world class office space, amenities and services to the Lehigh Valley," said Wallace.
Local entrepreneurs, plus companies relocating to the area from New Jersey, New York City or Washington D.C., are filling up Venture X's workspaces in Bethlehem.
They'll soon do the same at the company's second location in Easton. The timeline is to be determined.
"Very, very excited," said Wallace.
So is Jacquelyn Bassett, the founder of sustainable goods and zero waste shop FD Market in Emmaus. Bassett hopes to open her second store on Northampton Street in Easton in the coming weeks.
"We just love the community there," said Bassett. "It's in my opinion, like no other in the Lehigh Valley."
FD Market and Zekraft - Curators of Taste are among the businesses that started selling goods at Easton's Farmers' Market before transitioning to brick and mortars in the city.
Organic dog-food store Bella's Bistro just did the same.
Easton's Winter Village has served as an incubator for businesses too.
This past weekend, there were ribbon cutting ceremonies for two former vendors: the Easton Candle Company and accessory and handbag shop Isasuma.
Also new to Easton: Trading Post Depot with hand-crafted furniture, Gregory Oro Jewelry and Lifestyle Barbershop school.