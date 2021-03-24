We continue the 69 News Golden Apple Awards, where we take time to honor educators across Eastern Pennsylvania.
The library at Parkland High School is usually a quiet place.
And it was especially quiet recently - when testing was going on - and that's why Joe Testa thought it was unusual when something sounded wrong.
"I heard a noise," Joe begins.
Gary Blockus, a paraprofessional, was nearby and heard it too.
"It was like a student yelling frustration," Gary remembers.
So did another teacher, Sean Flueso.
"I was actually taking my planning period all the way in the back of the library," Sean says.
The three of them all went toward the sound, at first expecting a confrontation.
"What sounded to me like a disgruntled student, just having an outburst out of frustration from the test," Sean explains.
But what they found was much scarier.
"I looked over and saw a student on the ground, obviously in distress, shaking, his chair, everything was all over," Joe says.
"All the sudden, his arms just started going up and down and hitting the desk, and I realized something bad was happening," Gary remembers.
The student was having a seizure in the middle of testing, with other students watching.
Joe and Gary rushed and got the student on his side.
Joe says, "I was kind of patting him on the back to get him to feel it, telling him to breathe and just to help him get ahold of his emotions a little bit. I wasn't even sure if he was hearing us at that time."
"And I said, 'Joe what do we do next?' And he goes, 'we gotta just talk to him, just talk to him'," Gary says.
"At that point, I realized that they didn't need another set of hands on the student at this point," Sean chimes in.
So, Sean pushed back all the furniture to give them more room. Then, he turned to the other need.
"The next move was just to get the area cleared and get all the students out of there," he says.
With the other students out of the room, the focus was now on their patient, and trying to keep themselves calm.
"I was shaking the whole time. I tried to remain calm, but I was shaking," Gary says.
Joe adds, "It got a little scary, 'til we could get him to take some breaths."
It felt like hours, but it was really just minutes by the time the nurses got there and took over. By that time, the student was coming back around.
The nurses say the teachers' actions are nothing short of heroic.
"I was absolutely impressed," says school nurse Jackie Zolotski. "They could've potentially saved his life."
Maybe not surprisingly, none of these guys think what they did was above and beyond.
"I'm humbled to be mentioned along with these two gentlemen, but it was just to clear the area and get all the students out of there," Sean says.
Gary adds, "You don't think about saving a life, you just think about helping somebody live and hopefully we did that."
They say, this is what teachers do.
'"Kind of think we were all just doing our jobs," says Joe. "We're teachers, and we care about kids. I think it's just the reaction in all of that, to just wanna help."
The student, we're told, is doing well. And that, they say, is all that matters.
"And I'm looking forward to the day he comes back to school," Gary smiles.
If you know someone at your school who deserves to be recognized, head to our website and click on the 69 News Golden Apple Awards page and fill out a nomination form.