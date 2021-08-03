XPO Logistics Inc. has transferred the ownership of three facilities in the region as part of its spinoff of GXO Logistics Inc., which took effect this week.
XPO will focus on transportation, particularly "less than truckload" (LTL) shipping. GXO will manage warehouses and supply chains, and said in a statement Tuesday that it will run former XPO facilities in Mountain Top, Luzerne County; Hanover Township, Lehigh County, and Milford, Bucks County.
In the spinoff, holders of XPO stock received one share of GXO for each share they held in XPO. Both companies are based in Connecticut.
"This is a day of unlocking vast new potential for our company," GXO Chief Executive Malcolm Wilson said after the spinoff, and so far, investors appear to agree.
Before the split, XPO was trading at about $139 per share. Tuesday, XPO stock closed at $85.80 and GXO at $66.38, for a gain of about $22 total since the spinoff. The transaction was designed to be tax-free to XPO shareholders.
When XPO announced the spinoff last year, the company said the goal was to create two "pure play" businesses, one focused on transportation and the other on warehouses.
GXO manages logistics for customers including Apple Inc. and Nike Inc.
