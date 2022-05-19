BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's a bargain hunter's paradise.
It was started in 1974 by a group of Bethlehem Steel wives to help raise money for cancer patients and their families. Today, more than 300 volunteers are behind the Boutique at the Rink in Bethlehem.
If you have never been to this annual shopping extravaganza, organizers say this is the year to come. They say they have received so many items from the community that they have had to stop taking donations.
"We have an incredible amount of clothing, toys, household goods, you name it," said Carol Jacoby, event co-chair.
Shoppers can shell out some dough for a good cause.
"The money goes to three organizations that help cancer patients and their families," Jacoby said. "So the Cancer Support Community of the Greater Lehigh Valley, St. Luke's Hospice and St. Luke's Cancer Center."
The last time the boutique was held, it raised more than $285,000. The event took a two-year break due to the pandemic.
Organizers say they have been overwhelmed with unique, funky and even brand new items. So much so, that it takes roughly 300 volunteers to sort, stack and prepare for the sale.
Some of those volunteers, like Patti Coxe, are also cancer survivors.
"It just warms my heart that we are giving all this money to research and to people who need this money for cancer," she said.
Lynne Rush is also a survivor, who says the programs the sale funds are a saving grace for people coping with cancer.
"It was really what got me through the whole thing and gives me hope day to day, even 8 years later," Rush said.
Boutique at the Rink kicks off May 31 with a preview night, and runs through June 4. It's held at the Municipal Ice Rink on Illick's Mill Road in Bethlehem.
If you want to get a jump on the crowd by going to preview night, you'll need to buy a ticket in advance online or on their Facebook page.
They also have information about raffle items and information about special sale nights.