SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A-first-of-its-kind roller coaster for this part of the county will soon thrill enthusiasts at Dorney Park.

The ride's being called the Northeast's first dive roller coaster, with four inversions, speeds of up to 64 miles per hour, and a historical twist.

You have Steel Force, and soon, the Iron Menace, which will be like a menace for people who get a little scared on roller coasters, or a thrill seeker's delight.

The coaster will soon be a part of the Dorney Park skyline, and when it opens, it will teach people a little thing or two about the rusty relics that remain very much an icon and defining part of the Lehigh Valley and Pennsylvania.

The Iron Menace will bring people high into the Dorney Park sky, dangle them facedown for what could feel like forever, and then send them into a 95-degree dive.

"It's like so intense," said Danielle Graves of West Philadelphia.

"The 95-degree drop and the corkscrew to two angles. I'm getting my screams prepared," laughed Keith Cirwithen-Howell of West Philadelphia.

"The more thrills, the better," said Nick Amatore of New York. "That's all that matters. Death-defying drop. You want to feel like I am going to die on this ride."

A simulation at the park gives people a tease of the thrills to come.

"That's like so... That's like, down, straight down," said Katelyn Szafran of Delaware County.

"I call that the simulation, the virtual simulation, just looked at the TV, you know, and it just gave you a little fill and I'm like, 'Alright, this is how it's going to be. Get your screams in order and everything,'" added Cirwithen-Howell.

It's the first new coaster at the park since 2005 - when Hydra opened - and a wooden one nearly took its place.

This West Philly family is happy steel will be what takes shape beginning in September.

"It was actually quite a few roller coasters that didn't stick despite, so this spot has high expectations, so I honestly think it'll make a big difference," added Cirwithen-Howell.

The coaster will add excitement at the park and a historical spin once it fires up in 2024, as riders are guided through a now-defunct steel mill - purposefully eerie and similar to the ones known throughout the Lehigh Valley and PA.

The Iron Menace's name in particular pays tribute to a massive hauler that once moved steel workers at record speeds.

"That's something that I really enjoy," said Mike Moser of Emmaus, who blogs about roller coasters. "You go a lot of theme parks. It's nice to have something that's very unique to the area, and it's going to be incredible once it opens."

"I liked the whole theme of it - The Iron Menace. I was joking saying that's what they call me, but I'm going to be ready for the roller coaster," joked Cirwithen-Howell.

"Can't wait. 2024, coming back!" exclaimed Graves.

For thrill seekers, this really is a big deal. People go all over the country to try new coasters, and when they try the Iron Menace, they will get wind in their face, reaching 64 miles per hour, and a taste of the production that shaped the Lehigh Valley.

Again, steel is expected to start going up in September with the ride fully open sometime next year.