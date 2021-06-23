ALLENTOWN, Pa. | In the shadow of the much taller Steel Force, a wooden coaster steals the Dorney Park thunder.
97-year-old Thunderhawk became the 45th roller coaster to receive the ACE roller coaster landmark plaque an honor for rides of historical significance
As part of the American Coaster Enthusiasts national convention, more than 600 members from across the country came to Dorney Park see the award.
Tim Baldwin is the editor of the nonprofit's roller coaster magazine.
"What is the history behind it? Is it just a great ride. We have a lot of those and we love, but it is something that classifies it as being important, and this has been around for nearly 100 years. It's a landmark and an icon for the region." He said of Thunderhawk.
First called simply coaster, then yellow coaster, and built by famed roller coaster designer Herbert Schmeck of Philadelphia, it's first ride was March 1924. It was redesigned in 1930 and named Thunderhawk in 1954.
"I was scared to death my first time." Said Dorney Park GM Mike Fehnel .
He got over that fear as have many others. He says Thunderhawk remains one the park's most popular rides.
"I think it's very nostalgic. It's an amazing wooden roller coaster with the clack of the chain. And people love nostalgic rides." He said.
No more so than Reverend Cliff Herring. With an estimated 10-thousand-plus rides, including now one with me, he is the first and last rider of the coaster each season.
"From the top of the hill, there is just a sense of freedom. At the top of second and third, you are popped out of your seat. We call that airtime. Just an exhilarating experience." He described.
There are only 10 Herbert Schmeck-designed coasters still around out of 70 and Thunderhawk is the oldest.