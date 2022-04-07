IronPigs Logo

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Thursday night’s game between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Columbus Clippers has been postponed due to inclement weather, according to a news release from the team.

The game will be made-up as part of a double-header on Saturday, April 9.

Friday’s game will play as a normally scheduled nine-inning game. Gates open at 5:45 p.m. with first pitch at 7:05 p.m., according to the news release.

Saturday’s doubleheader will begin at 4:05 p.m. Game two will begin at 6:35 p.m., should game one conclude by 6 p.m. or earlier. If game one concludes later than 6 p.m., game two will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

All gates will open at 3:05 p.m. prior to game one. Saturday’s game ticket is good for both games. Game one and Game two will be seven-inning games.

Tickets from Thursday night’s game may be exchanged for any home game during the remainder of the 2022 season. Tickets can be exchanged over the phone (610-841-7447) or in person at the Provident Bank Ticket Office. Bacon USA Members can call their account manager directly to process the exchange. Tickets are subject to availability.

