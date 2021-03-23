ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Baseball is almost back.
Single game tickets for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs' May games went on sale Tuesday morning.
Employees say they're working with the CDC and Major League Baseball guidelines to get fans back, and they're excited for opening day on May 4.
"We are able to put May individual game tickets on sale, so there's 12 dates in May the IronPigs will be home playing games," said Kurt Landes, general manager for the 'Pigs.
Landes says the team is ready to welcome back fans, though it's hard to find the silver lining when they had to cut 12 games off of the season.
The season's start was pushed back from early April to early May.
"It's disappointing to move things back, but we all roll with the punches during COVID, so we are just glad that we are able to have fans in the ballpark and will have games here at Coca-Cola Park," Landes said.
You'll see social distancing throughout the park and in the stands, and masking unless eating or drinking, but the overall ballpark experience isn't going away anytime soon.
"It's about the food, it's about promotions, it's about the pork race, the dog days, those things are going to come back to the ballpark," Landes said.
With 42 days to go until opening day, Landes says a lot must still be done, but they'll be ready.
"We want to make sure when we introduce things, we do it in a very correct, appropriate manner, so you are going to see a rollout of ideas and areas of the ballpark as we go throughout the season," he said.
Tickets are on sale online. The IronPigs have only increased ticket prices by $2 in the 15 years they've been around, saying even with the padnemic, it's important to keep prices low for anyone who wants to catch a game.