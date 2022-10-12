N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Tickets are now on sale for this year's holiday event at the Lehigh Valley Zoo.

The North Whitehall Township zoo is hosting its ninth annual Winter Light Spectacular, complete with 1.2 million lights, fire pits, holiday treats and live performances by Disney princesses.

Also this year, for the first time since the pandemic, you can get your picture taken with Santa Claus.

The event is set to run from Nov. 11 through Jan. 1, with special offers for opening weekend. Veterans can get in for free, and there's a $5 discount for that weekend using the code SECTV22.

There's also a VIP ticket, group rates and the option to book a holiday party.

Tickets are cheaper if purchased in advance rather than at the gate.