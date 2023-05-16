ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Those looking forward to a Great Allentown Fair tradition will soon be able to buy their tickets.

The J&J Demolition Derby is set for Labor Day, Sept. 4, at the Allentown Fairground's historic racetrack.

The derby will feature three fender-crunching heats of full-size cars, '80s or newer and compact cars, fair organizers said. The last vehicle running becomes The Beast of the East champion.

Tickets for the derby go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. They are $20 for adults and $15 for 12 and under, and include admission to the fair. Tickets can be purchased at the Fair Box Office or through Ticketmaster.com.