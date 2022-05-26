ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown is finally reunited. The Tilghman Street Bridge is open, after around four years and 25 million in repairs.
"Without this bridge it was kind of cut in half and it was difficult to get in and out of this city," said PennDOT District 5 Executive Mike Rebert.
The bridge was originally supposed to open in 2021, but the pandemic pushed that back.
Rebert says the arches were actually in pretty good shape, but the top of the bridge had more problems than they anticipated.
"So we basically took off the very top of the bridge, the beams and the concrete deck on top of those arches and replace that," Rebert said.
The bridge was built in 1929 and has served as a main artery in and out of downtown.
Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk couldn't wait for it to open. So much so he drove me across it, himself, in a vintage Ford from the NB Center Collection.
"That's the coolest part. It's not just the bridge being open, we have the reconnection to our community. The east side has been cut off for so long, and this is bringing it back," Tuerk said.
"The was probably the oldest car that I've driven, but it just felt great."
And the residents couldn't agree more.
"When this bridge was closed it was hard for them to get to school, hard for them to get certain meals, gas stations, supermarkets, and I feel like with the reopening of this bridge the opportunities for these kids are just going to grow to an in-numerous amount," said resident Shawn Redmond.