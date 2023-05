ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Tilghman Street Bridge in Allentown is shut down after a shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to city police.

Police say there was a shooting on the bridge. The bridge near Front Street that crosses over the Lehigh River is currently closed to traffic.

The man who was shot drove himself to the hospital, police said. He is expected to survive.

No word on what led up to the shooting, or if there are any suspects.