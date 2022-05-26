ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A key bridge in Allentown closed more than four years ago.
Now, $25 million later, it's about to reopen.
The city held a block party celebration on the Tilghman Street Bridge Thursday to celebrate its long-awaited reopening, after several construction and pandemic-related delays.
69 News reporter Justin Backover had a live check-in at the party on 69 News at Noon.
Officials also announced at that party that instead of opening the bridge early Friday morning, as planned, it will reopen at 2 p.m. Thursday.