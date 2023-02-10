BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Friday night some teens had a night they won't forget.

The Tim Tebow Foundation held it's Night to Shine event for people with special needs.

The event is held at locations all over the world.

This one was held at Arts Quest in Bethlehem, giving these folks a chance to kick back and have fun.

"We give them pretty much the prom night tonight," said Lawrence Loughery, "they literally roll out the red carpet, there is paparazzi and they walked on the red carpet and everybody claps and takes pictures."

This was the first time since the pandemic that the event was able to he held completely in-person.