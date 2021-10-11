If somebody wants to be the next Northampton County Controller, they better get their resume in fast. The clock is ticking.
County Council will accept applications for the job through Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 4 p.m. Application can be made by mail (not a good idea with two days left), or submissions can be dropped off at council offices on the third floor of the government center in Easton.
Would-be controllers can also send their information to LZembo@northamptoncounty.org.
The job is open because Controller Antoine "Tony" Bassil died Sept. 24. Bassil served as controller for Easton before that, and was credited by Mayor Sal Panto with helping get the city's finances on the right path.
County Council President Lori Vargo Heffner held a moment of silence in memory of Bassil at council's meeting Thursday. Council has to fill the vacancy within 30 days of Bassil's death. If it does not, county judges will make the choice.
The controller's office audits county departments, according to the county website, and makes recommendations to improve government operations. The controller is the elected fiscal watchdog of the county.
County council has a Democratic majority, but Vargo Heffner said that should not be an issue for this position.
"It should be the least partisan job we have," Vargo Heffner said of the controller. She said a good candidate will understand audits and finance.
The job also became vacant in 2018, when Stephen Barron resigned to become director of fiscal affairs in County Executive Lamont McClure's administration. Former Bethlehem City Councilman Richard "Bucky" Szulborski finished the final two years of Barron's term. He accepted the appointment after saying he would not run in the next election.
Szulborksi said Monday that he is prepared to serve again.
"I did send in my letter of intent" to apply, he said. County Council will interview him Oct. 20.
If chosen, Szulborski said he has no plans to make big changes, and again, he would not seek to be elected to the post.
"If chosen, I would hold the job until the next election," he said.
There were only three applications for the job after Barron resigned.
Bassil, a Democrat, was elected in 2019.