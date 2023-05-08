BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Authorities have been tight-lipped about a tip that prompted a police investigation at a Catholic high school in Northampton County.

Bethlehem Township police and several other agencies were at Notre Dame High School, also known as Notre Dame Green Pond, Thursday night after receiving the tip, police said.

Police said the tip was about a student who may pose a danger. Officials did not elaborate further.

69 News viewers said the school, between Farmersville and Church roads near Route 33, canceled weekend activities. Online sports schedules show baseball and volleyball games were postponed.

The school has not commented, but Bethlehem Township police said the decision was likely out of an abundance of caution.

Law enforcement officers are still investigating the tip.