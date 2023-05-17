Backyard gardener Tonya Curtis thought she was in the clear.

"I knew that there was a chance it could be but thought I was gonna get away with not worrying about it," she said.

A possible frost is forecasted, putting Curtis's just-planted backyard in possible peril.

"It's my flowers I think more than my shrubs. Just to cover them," she said.

"What are you going to cover them with?" I asked.

"Just some plastic for the night," she said.

"It doesn't breathe, and if you don't get it off in time, you could cook your plants in the morning, when the sun comes out," warned Penn State Ag Extension Master Gardener Joe Vishenfksy.

He says for ornamental flowers and tropicals and just-planted vegetables, a blanket or box will work.

"If they're portable in a hanging basket or pot, take it inside or in a garage," he suggested.

"Tonight, we're going to be monitoring the temperature as it gets colder," said South Whitehall Township's Tall Timbers Nursery Assistant Manager Brandon Snyder.

To protect its thousands of blooming plants, Snyder says that around 4 a.m. Thursday, right at the freezing mark, they'll turn on their sprinklers for 45 minutes.

"As it breaks the freezing mark, and that kind of makes a blanket of ice over the foliage. And then the ice will actually protect the plants from the frost," he said.

As for native plants like rhododendrons and arborvitae, they will be fine.