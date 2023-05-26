One of your bills may be getting cheaper, for a change: your electric bill.

That is, if you're a PPL customer. Starting June 1, the default rate is dropping to just over 12 cents per kilowatt-hour, down from more than 14 cents.

"For customers that that use 1000 kWh per month you'll see a decrease of about $24 a month on their monthly bill," said PPL Regional Affairs Director Jane George.

The default rate is what you pay if you get your electricity directly from PPL.

"And so about 60% of our customers do not shop for their electricity," George said.

There are even lower rates available if you choose to shop for an electric supplier. You can compare rates and sign up and papowerswitch.com.

"And we remind customers all the time to look at the terms, look at the conditions, make sure that it's a contract that is fair to you. We have tips on our website under shop smart," George said.

And with summer heat just around the corner, keep in mind tips to save energy.

"Make sure your check your air conditioner, make sure it's in working order for very, very hot days. Make sure you have your shades closed so the sun doesn't come in, and then at night that cool air will stay in your home," George said.

"Use your fans in reverse, we think of fans only in the winter. We also say when it's very hot, don't use your appliances that use a lot of electricity like the dishwasher or the washer. Use those at night."

Of course, it's not just PPL customers who can shop around for their power. Anyone can do it, something to keep in mind for PECO and Met-ED users who are seeing their default rates increase this summer.