BREINIGSVILLE, Pa. - Soaring the skies this summer? Be prepared for soaring prices.

"People are wanting to get out and travel I feel, more so now than pre-COVID," said Perla Ceron, owner of Dandelion Travels in Breinigsville.

She says the prices are particularly high for airfare, with some flights up 20% from just a few years ago.

Hotel and vacation rental rates are also still up compared to before the pandemic, as is the cost of eating out and driving.

"However, that's not always the case because it really depends on when you're flying or when you're traveling," Ceron said.

There are still ways to save. Flying during the off season can help, if your schedule is flexible. All-inclusive resort options usually stretch your dollar. Also, try to look for deals from different airlines, take advantage of credit cards with miles, and make sure to plan it in advance.

"Planning your travel at least six to nine months for multiple reasons because you're able to then put a deposit down, which is usually a few hundred dollars depending on where you're traveling to, and then it allows you to make payments on that trip," Ceron said.

You might also want rethink your destination to cut costs. According to a survey by Bankrate, 80% are rethinking their plans because of price.

"There are a lot of travel destinations that are just typically more expensive, which, that's just the nature of it," Ceron said.

Ceron doesn't see a big price dip coming anytime soon: "That would be nice. I don't think they'll ever go back to, like, COVID prices."