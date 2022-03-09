MACUNGIE, Pa. - Driving less is the best way to save on gas. But if you can't do that or if you have a long commute to work, there are some things you can do to get the most fuel for your buck.
With gas nearly $4.50 a gallon, Macungie's Katie Stewart takes this driving philosophy.
"I tend to stay home, unless I go out," she said.
But for work she uses her car a lot. She picks up food and supplies for her restaurant. Making some driving adjustments can save her gas miles.
"A properly tuned car is going to use your engine at its most efficient," said Mark Liscka.
Meaning miles won't be wasted.
Liscka, 43-year mechanic and owner of Imperial Auto Sales and Service in Schnecksville, says keeping stuff out of your trunk and making sure tire pressure is at its recommended level also are gas savers.
"When you have low tire pressure it will have more drag on your vehicle," he said.
The U.S. Department of Energy says for every 1 psi missing from your car's set of four tires, 0.1 percent of gas mileage is lost. This may not sound like much, but Liscka says mile after mile it adds up.
Idling more than 10 seconds eats more gas than turning on your car.
On the roads avoid steep accelerations, abrupt stops and driving in busy times when starting and stopping is more common.
Aerodynamics can play a part too. Hitch skis or bikes behind your car instead of the roof.
Granted, all this may not save you a ton, but with current prices, "We are all thinking what can we do to squeeze a little more out of that gallon of gas," Liscka added.