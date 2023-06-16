We saw something Friday that we haven't seen much of in the past few months - rain.

Still, Pennsylvania officials are urging people to cut back on their water usage because of the dry conditions across the state.

"I'm not surprised that we're in a drought. I think it's been raining on and off and it hasn't been significant, so I'm not surprised," said local resident Cassandra Ponce.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection's declaration of a statewide drought watch didn't come as a surprise.

"We've got to get some rainfall in here to get rid of those deficits," said 69 News Meteorologist Clayton Stiver.

It's all due to a winter light on snow, and lack of rain in the spring.

"I know we haven't had rain in a while so I did kind of notice it," Ponce said.

It's actually been the reason there's been an increase of wildfires in Pennsylvania this year, hitting 1,400 statewide. It's also the reason we see low streams and dropping groundwater levels.

"What we really need is some sort of rain system to come in here and dump two to four inches of rain," Stiver said.

But until that happens, we can help at home.

"I would say we are trying to water our plants less, not use a sprinkler like we would in the summer," Ponce said. "I definitely think I can do a better job at doing these measures to try and conserve water."

So what can you do at home to conserve water? Run the dishwasher and washing machine less often, and only with full loads. Don't let the faucet run while brushing your teeth or shaving.

Take shorter showers. Water your lawn only if necessary. Avoid watering on windy and hot days.

You should also water your garden less often. If necessary, water only in the cooler evening or morning hours. And believe it or not, go to the car wash. It uses less water than washing with a hose.

Also, sweep your sidewalk, deck or driveway. Avoid using the hose.

While you're at it, check your house for leaks. You could be losing water without even knowing it. And during times when rainfall is light, set up a rain barrel to be ready to repurpose rain when it does fall.

Do what you can, and hopefully Pennsylvania will see some improvement soon enough.