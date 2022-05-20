ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Hang on for the heat, as this weekend is going to be a hot one.
And while some welcome the warmth, it can do a number on your energy bill.
If you want to cut the cost, energy experts have a few tips.
Starting on the outside, inspect your air conditioner. Make sure coils, fins and connectors look good.
Next, make sure your vents are vacuumed and nothing is blocking them.
Also, replace your air filter. A clean filter will lower your AC's energy usage by 15%.
Set your thermostat at 78 degrees.
And use fans with your air conditioning. They can create a wind chill effect that will keep you comfortable.
Seal up any cracks in windows to keep the cool air in.
Also, close your blinds or curtains when possible.
Taking just a few simple steps can make sure you enjoy the heat on your terms without paying a price.