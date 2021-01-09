Inauguration Day is less than two weeks away, but many lawmakers -- including Lehigh Valley Congresswoman Susan Wild -- want President Trump out of office before then.
House Democrats are planning to introduce Articles of Impeachment as soon as Monday alleging Trump encouraged Wednesday's riot at the U-S Capitol.
Some Republicans have signaled they'd consider impeachment -- though others are calling it more unneeded politics just days before the transition to the Biden administration.
Pennsylvania Republican Senator Pat Toomey said he believes Trump "committed impeachable offenses," but he did not explicitly call for Trump to be removed from office.
Toomey told Fox News that he thinks the president's behavior this week does disqualify him from serving.
When asked about the impeachment process, Toomey said he is concerned over whether the Democrat-controlled House would "completely politicize something."
Toomey said he is uncertain over whether the matter will make its way onto the Senate floor.
Lehigh Valley Democratic Congresswoman Susan Wild said she'll back impeachment if a vote comes up, though she would rather see Trump resign or Vice President Mike Pence invoke the 25th Amendment.
"I would very much like to see the president resign I don't think that's going to happen," Wild said. "It's a sad time I really would rather not be doing this, but there's just a sense that we're dealing with a situation with a president who is a clear and present danger."
Some GOP lawmakers said they, too, support Trump's removal from office by the 25th Amendment or a second impeachment.
Other Republicans are scoffing at the idea of impeachment.
"There is no way we're going to impeach the president," said Republican Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri. "There's not the time to do it. It's when Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are talking about it, it's obviously just another political point trying to be made. It's disappointing."
An impeachment conviction could bar Trump from running for federal office again and some say it would create further division among Americans.
A statement from the White House said a politically-motivated impeachment will only serve to divide the country... and that "this is a time for healing."