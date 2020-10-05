BETHLEHEM, Pa. - U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey is stepping away from elected office when his current term ends in 2022.
He will not seek reelection, nor will he run for Pennsylvania governor when the seat becomes open in 2022, Toomey announced during a news conference Monday morning in Bethlehem.
"I want to say very clearly that representing the people of Pennsylvania...has been an extraordinary, amazing honor, it still is, and it has been the highlight of my political life," he said, with his family on stage next to him.
Toomey said the decision is personal, not political, and after 18 years in public office over a 24-year period, he is looking forward to spending more time at home with his family.
He also mentioned his long-held support of term limits.
He reiterated his support for President Donald Trump's campaign, and said he hopes to serve out his last two years with Trump in office.
When asked about the timing of his announcement, Toomey said he's been getting calls from people who want to support him in a run for governor, so he feels it's important to be candid now that he's made a decision.
He said his decision was made before Trump's diagnosis with COVID-19, and his announcement has nothing to do with the diagnosis.
The announcement comes as a surprise, as he is Pennsylvania's only statewide elected Republican official, outside of the courts, and had been widely considered the shoo-in nominee if he decided to run for governor in 2022, when Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is term-limited.
Toomey, who hails from the Lehigh Valley, is in his second U.S. Senate term, after winning state elections in 2010 and 2016. He served in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing the Lehigh Valley, from 1999 to 2005.