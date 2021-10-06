Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania says a Lehigh Valley woman was able to flee the Taliban in Afghanistan with the help of U.S. soldiers.

He gave the remark Tuesday during a Senate committee hearing on the future of Afghanistan.

Toomey criticized the Biden administration's decisions in the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the war-torn country, and that American citizens were still left behind.

He said the only way a Lehigh Valley mother of four was able to escape was with the help of a group of U.S. veterans on the ground in Afghanistan.

He said they got her on a flight out of there last month.

"It is unbelievable to me that a group of American civilians had to save this American woman's life because her own government abandoned her," Toomey said.

President Joe Biden previously defended his administration's decision for the U.S. to end the war in Afghanistan when it did. 

