ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Gym class in Allentown has jumped to a whole new level.

The school district's top jumpers put their best foot forward Wednesday at J. Birney Crum Stadium.

They competed in the 5th annual elementary jump rope competition.

All the students were tested during gym class on how many jumps they could do in a minute.

Out of 6,000, 45 qualified for the competition. Organizers say it's a hard group to get into.

The event is part of a program that teaches kids about how activities, like jump rope, keep their hearts healthy.