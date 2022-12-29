Expecting a baby is exciting, and a big challenge parents face is picking out the perfect name for their little bundle of joy. Each year certain names top the charts and help define their generation. How many Lindas do you know who were born in the 50's or Jennifers in the 80's?

This latest batch of cuties are on trend with the past few years. The top baby names born this year at Lehigh Valley Health Network: for boys, Liam, Noah, and Lucas.

For girls: Charlotte topped their charts, followed by Sophia, Isabella and, close behind, Olivia.

St. Luke's list was similar, with some differences. They broke their list down by campus. Isabella and Elijah topped the list at the Allentown campus. Olivia and Noah, with Liam not far behind, were tops at the Anderson Campus. Parents at the Upper Bucks campus bucked the trend with Sadie and James.

And most of these names match up nationally. While the Office of Social Security hasn't officially released its list, Baby Center has: for girls, Olivia topped nationally, followed by Emma, Amelia, Ava, and Sophia. For boys, just like LVHN, Liam was number 1 followed by Noah, Oliver, Elijah and Mateo.

And they say what comes around, goes around. St. Luke's officials say they're also seeing a resurgence of more traditional baby names, like James, Henry, Benjamin, Elizabeth, Charlotte and Anna.

Only time will tell if those names top the chart next year.