A tornado warning for parts of Lehigh and Berks counties early Monday afternoon has expired.
The warning had been effective until 2:45 p.m.
The NWS Twitter page indicated that New Tripoli, Kempton, and Lenhartsville were included in the warning area.
Tornado Warning including New Tripoli PA, Kempton PA and Lenhartsville PA until 2:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/GGplKjLttB— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) June 26, 2023
The weather service says a flash flood warning is in effect for an area including Hamburg, Kempton, and Lenhartsville.
Flash Flood Warning including Hamburg PA, Kempton PA and Lenhartsville PA until 5:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/TR73I3wDBC— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) June 26, 2023