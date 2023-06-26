Generic tornado background

A tornado warning for parts of Lehigh and Berks counties early Monday afternoon has expired.

The warning had been effective until 2:45 p.m.

The NWS Twitter page indicated that New Tripoli, Kempton, and Lenhartsville were included in the warning area.

The weather service says a flash flood warning is in effect for an area including Hamburg, Kempton, and Lenhartsville.

