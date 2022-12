ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms will host their sixth annual Teddy Bear Toss game.

Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used stuffed animals to the game.

Those can be thrown on the ice following the Phantoms first goal.

All of the stuffed animals will be donated to Valley Youth House.

During the past five seasons, the Phantoms have collected and donated more than 20,000 stuffed animals.

Saturday night's puck drops just after 7:00.