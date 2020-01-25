UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. -- Doctors in the Lehigh Valley lent helping hands to patients who couldn't afford hand surgery at the OAA Institute in Upper Macungie Township this weekend.
This was done as part of a free surgery clinic, spearheaded by surgeon Dr. Jay Talsania, and under the direction of the Touching Hands Project of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand. All costs associated with the surgery center were covered. The surgeons performed a total of 23 surgeries for veterans in the Lehigh Valley and for those who are uninsured.
"I think there's a big inequality in access to specialty healthcare, so for us to be able to give our experience to the patients in the community is wonderful," Dr. Talsania explained.
One of the clinic's patients, Regina Kobordo, said she has been dealing with intense bursts of pain for the past year. "[It] just kept getting worse and worse and worse," Kobordo recalled."[I had] pain throughout the whole body and [it] just felt like fiberglass or razor blades."
That nearly unbearable and life-altering pain, turned out to be caused by a tumor in the palm of her hand. It's a condition that requires surgery, and normally costs upwards of $10,000, which she simply couldn't afford.
"I was praying, I was like God there has to be some way to do this," Kobordo said.
This weekend, through the free clinic, her prayers were answered. Kobordo had her tumor removed for free. "It just blew my mind," Kobordo said. "It was a great Christmas and New Years present."
Another patient who benefited from the free clinic was veteran Dan Stosek, who's been living with a dislocated finger since he was 17-years-old. "Get my finger straight again," Stosek said, "...knowing I can look at them say it's straight."
While their cases may be different, both Dan and Regina can agree, the surgeon's helping hands have changed their lives for the better.
"I think they are amazing people," Kobordo said. "[This was] just seriously a God sent for me that they did this, so I am very, very grateful."
Dr. Talsania says moving forward, the institute plans to offer this free surgery clinic once a year.