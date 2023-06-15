ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A west end Allentown Tudor may be all business on the outside. But with its sophisticated style reminiscent of the Rat Pack days of the 1960's, it is ready to party inside.

The house has many interesting objects, from a street sign from a Paris flea market, to a Zebra rug picked up in South Africa, to an original Hess chandelier, to a Bixler's Jewelers grandfather clock.

Owner Anthony Moyer says his home is an homage to his life.

"I enjoy when people enjoy being here and appreciating what's in the room," he said.

On Sunday, June 25 his rooms and those of nine other homes in and around West Park will be open to the public, in the return of the West Park House Tour. It was stopped during COVID.

Tom Yuracka heads the tour, now in its 38th year, to benefit the volunteer-based West Park Civic Association.

"People drive past these houses every day and probably don't give them a second thought and you walk in the front door and a lot of times you are wowed," he said.

There is a multi-leveled wooden staircase and a 1950's-style kitchen with original Hess Department store plateware, inside a shingled Victorian.

"If you're in my house any amount of time you know I'm a Francophile, I love France," said Michelle Olson.

Olsen transformed an Arts and Crafts home into a French Farmhouse. Inside you can find a dress form bust bought in Paris as well as Parisian couch slip covers.

"I was there myself and purchased the fabric myself at the flea market and now seeing on the furniture is cool," she said.

Each home tells an Allentown story that you can see for yourself. You can visit the West Park Civic Association for more information.