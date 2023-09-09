ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A tow truck driver believed to be under the influence hit 14 cars in Allentown early Saturday morning, police said.

Allentown police said they responded to a report of an "auto accident" in the 1600 block of Tilghman Street around 3 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, several callers reported seeing a tow truck — which was towing a car at the time — fleeing the scene after hitting "approximately seven" parked cars.

Minutes later, police said more callers reported seeing the tow truck hit more parked cars in the 1200 block of Tilghman Street — located just half a mile east of the where the incident began. There, officers attempted to stop the vehicle.

Police said the tow truck's driver, 26-year-old Marlon T. Carrasquuilla, then attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended. Carrasquuilla struck a total of 14 vehicles during the incident, according to Allentown police.

Carrasquuilla was transported to the Lehigh County DUI Center for processing. He charges of fleeing police, DUI, obstruction, hit-and-run, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving and careless driving, police said in a press release.