ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Two lawmakers will host a town hall about the new Pennsylvania Marijuana Pardon Project on Friday.

Representatives Mike Schlossberg and Peter Schweyer will meet with people at Resurrected Life Community Church in Allentown at 3 p.m.

They say the Pardon Project will give people convicted of low-level marijuana offenses a chance to clear their record.

Applications are available on the state website through September 30th.