EMMAUS, Pa. – Emmaus Borough Council and community members received a presentation Monday night on addressing toxic chemicals that have plagued the borough's water system for the past one-and-a-half years.
Five borough wells have been found to have elevated levels of a chemical group linked to harmful health effects in people and animals.
One of the wells, 69 News has since learned, is no longer in use due to the heightened amount.
On Monday night at St. John's United Church of Christ, representatives from Gannett Fleming — the borough's environmental consultant — offered a feasibility study which outlined three options, their costs and recommendations to remedy the water problem. All the costs are significant, according to the consultant, and include two categories: capital costs and annual costs associated with maintenance.
The borough has filed a lawsuit against dozens of companies that produce chemicals known as PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. The borough is alleging the companies were cognizant the chemicals contaminated the water, and they failed to provide safer alternatives. The borough wants the money to pay for the cleanup costs.
Last fall, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection found elevated levels, per current standards of PFAS, in two wells. The chemicals are said to break down slowly, if at all, in the environment.
Gannett Fleming reported Monday night that three other borough wells meet current state DEP standards but will not meet proposed U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standards.
After two wells were tested and found to have elevated levels, the state DEP informed the borough that a complete study to pinpoint potential solutions should be conducted.
"Our goal is zero," said borough Manager Shane Pepe. "You know, we don't want any of this in our water system."
It's been a long year and a half for some Emmaus community members concerned over the contents of their water. That includes Pepe, who says he has had some sleepless nights.
"It's a major concern," Pepe said of PFAS, which are also known as "forever chemicals."
"The studies are showing that it's linked to cancer," Pepe said, "but, you know, there's not enough study material out there, as far as what levels are acceptable to consume and what's not."
Even the EPA doesn't know just how harmful it is to people or the environment at this point, according to its website.
Gannett Fleming, the company contracted to complete the study to reduce the level of PFAS found in the borough's water, presented four options Monday night. Officials say one option — creating all new wells — is off the table. The three potential remedies are as follows:
The borough can pay to treat the water.
Water from a neighboring well system can be purchased.
Emmaus can opt to do a combination of the first two options.
"There are technologies that can effectively treat the wells," said Lori Kappen, a senior project engineer with Gannett Fleming. "...They basically absorb these compounds out of the water."
Kappen said the technologies would take between 24 to 30 months "to get that fully implemented." Over a 20-year annualized model, this option would cost between $24 million to $30 million.
A second option would involve excess capacity from the Lehigh County Authority's Allentown system, which has excess supply and capacity, according to Michael Brown, vice president of Gannett Fleming.
"The borough's system is less than a mile from the City of Allentown's system," Brown said. "You would need some improvements, which essentially involve pipelines to connect the two systems, and you would need a pump station to kind of push the water from the city to the borough to maintain your current service level."
This proposal would take up to 18 months to complete. This option over a 20-year annualized model would cost between $35 and $45 million.
"I think we should stay with the wells in here in Emmaus," said Terry Heckman, who has lived in the borough for 27 years.
Some, like Heckman, say they worry because PFAS are still being studied, and some neighboring systems have not had their water tested for the chemical group.
A third option would be "a hybrid approach," Brown said. He noted wells four, six and seven — the three wells that meet current standards but not the proposed new standards — could be treated and still have a connection that would offset the loss of the two elevated level wells. This option over a 20-year annualized model would cost between $30 million and $40 million.
Brown said the cost to establish a bulk purchase from LCA is not yet known, but would be somewhere between $3 per thousand gallons to more than $4 per thousand gallons.
"It does have a pretty significant impact on these annual costs," Brown said.
The hybrid costs would involve the purchasing of equipment and a lower amount of water to purchase.
Capital reinvestment is another consideration for taxpayers. This involves the equipment such as pumps, pipelines and treatment facilities. Pipelines should be productive for about 50 years. Pumps usually have a 20-year service life, while treatment components typically last between 20 years to 30 years.
"For capital costs, the bulk option is cheapest," Brown said. "The present work costs — by the time you factor in the annual costs — the treatment option is the most economical."
Brown acknowledged "there is a lot of bad news," but added recent federal funding programs have money specifically designated for this purpose. Emmaus could also be considered for a state grant aimed at helping municipalities remove PFAS from their water.
"That's something that, obviously, we're hoping that we're at the top of their priority list," Pepe said, "but it's a competitive grant, and with more and more communities, you know, testing positive for PFAS, you know that money's going to dry up pretty quickly."
"Can't provide any guarantees, but you guys are positioned well," Brown said.
The federal funds cover capital costs, but do not cover annual costs.
The multi-million-dollar price tags associated with all three options, Heckman said, are concerning.
"More of a cost is going to come down on the rural residents," Heckman said. "We've already jumped $30 a quarter, so we're already paying from $96 to $126 a quarter for the water."
No vote was taken at the meeting Monday night, but one could be taken at the council meeting scheduled for May 15.