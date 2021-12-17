ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Santa's helpers formed a gift chain to pass, stack, and deliver more than 1,000 gifts loaded onto makeshift sleighs, like a Mack truck, a fire Engine, and a LANta bus.
The Christmas delivery is part of the annual toy drive spearheaded by Capital Blue Cross and the Lehigh Valley Labor Council, with a lot of help from an assortment of big-hearted businesses and organizations.
The reason for the gift-giving? The joy of Christmas on a child's face.
Santa, aka Allentown Mayor-elect Matt Tuerk, arrived with plenty of high fives and presents for the wildly enthusiastic crowd. Roughly 200 children from Roosevelt and Sheridan elementary schools will get to pick from the toy pile this Christmas.
"A lot of our families at this time of year and with COVID and everything going on they're struggling, and they really want to be able to do something nice for their kids," said Sheridan Elementary School Principal Lisa Lesko.
And while Santa's visit is a big hit with the kids, school officials say it's what happens whenever it's not the holidays that's the true gift.
"It's just nice that we have the support not just for the holidays, but it's truly a year-long partnership," said Roosevelt Elementary School Principal Shannon Peters.