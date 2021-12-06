ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After more than 70 years in business, carnival toy supplier Allentown Toy Mfg. Co is closing.
"I kind of went back and forth on that point, but it just got so difficult," said owner Nancy Homan.
Her father started the business in 1948.
The business has been on 10th Street for more than 50 years.
Her and her husband, Chris Sattig, who also works there, had been thinking about retiring. Tariffs and rising costs made running the business difficult.
"I haven't heard since the 90's oh you have your own business isn't that terrific," Homan said.
The COVID shutdown gave them time to really think about it. When things finally reopened, sales were actually strong.
"We thought originally it was going to take possibly two, three years to liquidate all our inventory. We were out of carnival supplies by the end of October. I mean anything people were wanting," Sattig said.
"We were at a point we said, do we fill it up again or do we go out?"
But they decided not to fill it back up. They're getting older, and it's time for them to do the things they never get to do, like travel.
So, they don't see this as a sad story.
"Not at all. We're really excited," Homan said.
The building is on the market.
"I would love the building to be used as a community center," Homan said.
The business will be closing at the end of the month.
Homan says they intend to donate any toys they have left to local charities and schools. They're also selling any furniture and other office contents.