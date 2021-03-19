Help is on the way for more people in the region who are having trouble getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Toyota is donating three vehicles to the Lehigh Valley Health Network that will be used for the network's COVID-19 Mobile Vaccination Unit. The program, which started in January, helps deliver vaccines to areas where people are unable to get out and go to vaccination clinics.
More than 2,000 people have been vaccinated through the program, mostly at skilled nursing facilities and personal care homes not served by commercial pharmacies.
LVHN's President and CEO Brian Nester says the new vehicles will go "wherever the need is."
"Having a big tent or site out at Dorney is great, or Pocono Raceway, but getting into communities that are having a hard time reaching the vaccine is what this is all about," Nester said.
Nester says LVHN is planning to use the vehicles for the mobile unit operation for the next year.