It's the most wonderful time of the year, for most. For others, the holiday season can be stressful.
The pandemic caused supply chain shortages and price increases, but children still hope for a joyful Christmas morning.
Toys for Tots volunteer Virginia Wheeler says she has been helping families in need for nearly a decade.
"I feel real good about it, that's all, you know. I'm helping children," Wheeler said.
"The Lehigh Valley is one of the largest Toys for Tots organizations throughout the nation," said Kate Pammer, who is also a volunteer.
She says Toys for Tots helps thousands of people each year, and you can make a difference as well. A toy drive is being held this Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at three different locations:
Whitehall Township at 1080 Shot Avenue
Bethlehem at 2416 Emmerich Boulevard
Coopersburg at 15 East Fairmount Street
Toys for Tots Lehigh Valley serves families in Leigh and Northampton County.
"Each year unfortunately we do hurt for the age group of 0 to 2 boys and girls and 10 to 12 to 13, we go to the age of 13, hard for both male and female, we kind of hurt for those toys," Pammer said.
They serve children in both Lehigh and Northampton County.
And whether you donate you time or give a gift, these ladies say it's rewarding to give back.
"We say every child deserves a little Christmas and it's more than just a toy, it's a gift of joy," Pammer said.