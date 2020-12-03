Imagine being a little kid waking up on Christmas to find nothing under the tree.
Without programs like Toys for Tots, that could be a reality for a lot of Lehigh Valley kids.The organization says because of the pandemic, it has received a mere fraction of the donations it needs.
At the Toys for Tots donation warehouse in Northampton, volunteers are busy unpacking donations. But even so, the toy bins are nearly bare.
"This year we know with the economy the way it is, with so many people out of work, we know that dem and is going to be up. The requests are already...the numbers are exceeding last year's at this time," said volunteer Marty Hacker.
Hacker says so far there are 12,000 more requests for toys than last year.
While they should have around 40,000 toys collected by this point, they've only collected roughly 6,000.
Hacker says if things don't pick up...
"I may not be able to fill that order and that's really heartbreaking to me."
Toys for Tots organizers say the problem is because of the pandemic. People haven't been out at the stores and haven't been reminded by the bins to donate toys.
To try to catch up, Toys for Tots is holding toy donation drives the next two Sundays. Community members are encouraged to bring new toys to the RE/MAX locations in Whitehall and Bethlehem from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"We'll see what the toy drive brings us and hopefully it'll bring us a lot of toys and we can put a lot of smiles on Lehigh Valley kids," said Sgt. Warren Dudley.
Toys for Tots says of particular need are toys for children under the age of two, between the ages of 10 and 12, and girls ages six to nine. However, any new toy will do.
DROP-OFF LOCATIONS:
RE/MAX
1080 Schadt Avenue in Whitehall
RE/MAX
2416 Emrick Boulevard in Bethlehem