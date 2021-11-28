BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Rising prices mixed with a toy shortage can leave parents anxious to make ends meet this holiday season.
Volunteers with Toys for Tots work with families to help make their child's Christmas unforgettable.
Lifelong Lehigh Valley native Martin Hacker has been volunteering with Toys for Tots for 37 years, giving back to some of his neighbors every holiday season.
"I was fortunate. Business has been good to me and I know what my Christmas mornings were like with my now grandkids and children and everything else," Hacker said.
He's used his own good fortune to help Toys for Tots distribute around 100,000 toys each year in the Lehigh Valley area. Without the donations of the community, Hacker says none of that is possible.
"The goal is that people can help us by bringing toys to us for our Toys for Tots program in the Lehigh Valley. We already have request for over 78,000 toys, and right now, I'm at about 9,000 in the warehouse. So, we have a long way to go to get to that 100,000 mark," said Hacker.
On Sunday, volunteers with the Lehigh Valley Toys for Tots set up boxes in Whitehall, Bethlehem Township, and Coopersburg patiently waiting for donations. Each toy that's dropped off ends up in the hands of a local child on Christmas morning.
"There's someone out here in the Lehigh Valley that's receiving a toy that was gifted to them from someone here in the Lehigh Valley. That in itself makes me happy," said Hacker.
Toys for Tots will continue their drives next Sunday, December 5 from 11:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m.
Click here to see locations.