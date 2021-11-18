EASTON, Pa. - Three lucky kids, chosen at random, got to make their way through the Crayola Experience gift shop, grabbing everything they could.
"They can pick out any Crayola products that are in the store," said Jennifer Murray, Marketing and Sales Manager at Crayola Experience.
And they had 64 seconds, a nod to Crayola's iconic box of 64 crayons, to do it. Thankfully they had some help. Each child was paired with a Marine.
11-year-old Aidden Berger was one of the lucky kids. He and his Marine went in with a plan.
"We went for the boxes first so we could stack up on everything, and then the tiny things he was going to put them in his belt and so things wouldn't fall," Berger said.
Their plan worked.
"I got plushys, I got the lab experiment, I got markers and crayons and stuff," Berger said.
He got his sister some things, too.
Aidden's selections will also help kids in this area in need. The Crayola Experience is going to duplicate every toy each child grabbed and donate them to Toys for Tots.
"It looks like the kids got exactly what they wanted and hopefully with what they picked out we can distribute that to other children so they can enjoy the same joy and excitement that the kids had here," said Staff Sgt. Christopher Olson.
The Toys for Tots program still needs plenty of donations to help fill the needs of kids in our area, and are hoping more businesses will partner with them like Crayola did.