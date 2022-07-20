I-78 tractor-trailer fire near Route 33 Lower Saucon Northampton County
Mike Nester | for 69 News

GLENDON, Pa. - A tractor-trailer fire caused a traffic headache during the Wednesday morning commute in Northampton County.

The big rig caught fire around 3:45 a.m. on Interstate 78 eastbound, near Easton, according to emergency dispatchers.

I-78 vehicle fire near Route 33 scene Lower Saucon Northampton County

Fire tore through the truck, which was carrying Halloween candy, state police said.

I-78 east was closed and traffic was being detoured off the highway at Route 33 until nearly 10 a.m.

State police said the cleanup was extensive.

No injuries were reported, and it's not yet clear what caused the fire.

