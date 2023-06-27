...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...
including the following counties...in northern New Jersey...
Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren. In Pennsylvania...
Bucks, Lehigh, Monroe, and Northampton.
* WHEN...Until 700 AM EDT.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 336 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall
across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 5.5 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Allentown, Easton, Morristown, Somerville, Newton, Bethlehem,
Bridgewater, Dover, Madison, Hopatcong, Forks, and Florham
Park.
- This includes the following highways...
Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 59 and 76.
Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 40.
Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 47.
Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania near mile marker 314.
Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 14 and 53.
Northeast Extension between mile markers 47 and 51.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most
flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when
it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.
