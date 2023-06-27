L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer crash shut down part of Interstate 78 in Northampton County overnight.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes, near Easton Road in Lower Saucon Township.

It looks like two tractor-trailers were involved. One of them was split in half, and debris was scattered across the roadway.

Police have not yet said what led to the crash or if anyone was hurt.