UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A crash on a stretch of I-78 in Lehigh County is slowing down traffic Monday afternoon.
Crews responded to the report of a tractor-trailer on its side shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Both lanes are blocked at mile marker 51.6 on I-78 westbound in Upper Macungie Township.
People who are travelling on I-78 west are being detoured onto Route 309 north to Route 22 west.
Authorities anticipate an extended delay because the rear wheels of the trailer are disconnected.
State police say to expect heavy delays and expect travel to stop once the tractor-trailer is brought upright.
There were no injuries.