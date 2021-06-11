Interstate 78

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A crash is causing heavy traffic delays on Interstate 78 in the Lehigh Valley on Friday.

It happened on the westbound side of the highway in Upper Macungie Township, a few miles before the Route 100 exits, shortly before noon.

A tractor-trailer crashed into the center median, and there are lane restrictions on both sides of the highway, state police said.

Traffic maps show heavy delays on both sides of I-78 near the Route 22 split.

Police did not say what may have caused the wreck or if anyone was hurt.

